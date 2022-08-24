Fitch arm says Adani Group companies overleveraged

Adani Enterprises has raised ₹12,770 crore from State Bank of India to fund its greenfield Navi Mumbai international project. SBI has also given another loan of ₹6,000 crore to fund phase 1 of its greenfield copper refinery project in Gujarat. The company also raised a $250 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank to fund capex and development at six airports managed by Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL).