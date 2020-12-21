Fitch assigns TCS first-time 'A-' IDR, outlook negative

The key rating drivers include weak parent-subsidiary linkage. Fitch says that TSOL is an investment holding company with no operations of its own. There is no operational overlap with TCS, which operates independently and is managed by professionals. TSOL does not have strong influence on TCS' board of directors. There are no inter-company loans and only very limited related-party transactions. To date, shareholder returns have not impaired the SCP of TCS, but Fitch believes that should TSOL require additional capital, it has sufficient influence over TCS via its 72% stake to increase shareholder returns.