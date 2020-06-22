MUMBAI: Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Bharti Airtel Limited's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to negative from stable, while affirming the rating at 'BBB-'.

Fitch has also affirmed Bharti's senior unsecured rating and Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V.'s senior unsecured guaranteed bonds at 'BBB-', and Network i2i Limited's subordinated perpetual bond's rating at 'BB'.

"The negative outlook follows our revision of the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable on 18 June, 2020. Bharti's FC IDR and senior issue ratings are not directly constrained by India's sovereign rating but cannot exceed the Country Ceiling (BBB-), which reflects the transfer and convertibility risks associated with FC obligations," Fitch said.

It added if sovereign issuer ratings are downgraded, the country ceiling may also be revised lower in tandem, which would constrain Bharti's FC IDR and senior issue ratings to 'BB+'. The change in the outlook does not indicate a "change in our view of Bharti's underlying credit profile, but rather reflects the heightened probability that India's country ceiling could be lowered to 'BB+' - which would then constrain Bharti's FC IDR and senior issue ratings."

The agency expects Bharti's revenue from the Indian mobile segment to rise at least 15-20% on higher tariffs amid easing of competition, as the industry's revenue market share increasingly consolidates with Bharti and Reliance Jio. Bharti's 4QFY20 Indian mobile segment revenue and EBITDA rose 16% and 27% sequentially, respectively, led by a 14% growth in monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) to Rs154, 10% growth in the 4G customer base to 136 million, and 8% growth each in monthly data usage per user to 15GB and voice usage to 965 minutes.

Bharti's management is confident that the pandemic will have limited impact on FY21 Ebitda growth, which it forecasts to be at least 25%. Data growth has risen 20-25% in the short term, as users work from home and upgrade to plans with higher Arpu. Meanwhile, Airtel has extended its support to over 30,000 employees of it retail distribution partners by supporting their basic salaries for April and May, the telco said in a note to its partners.

There is a dispute over the amount of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues that Bharti is required to pay to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Bharti has paid $2.6 billion (Rs180 billion) to date compared with DoT's original demand of $4.9 billion. However, Fitch assumed the balance demand of $2.3 billion to be paid in its FY21 leverage estimates.

Last week, hearing the case on AGR-related dues of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, the Supreme Court directed the companies to furnish details of their revenues earned and taxes paid in the last 10 years. The court considered the submissions made by the telcos and said operators would need to make a reasonable upfront payment or furnish undertakings to avail the benefit of staggered payments. The telcos argued that considering their grave financial health, furnishing bank guarantees will adversely hit their future investments.

