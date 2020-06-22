Fitch downgrades outlook for Airtel following India’s sovereign rating

Bharti's management is confident that the pandemic will have limited impact on FY21 Ebitda growth, which it forecasts to be at least 25%. Data growth has risen 20-25% in the short term, as users work from home and upgrade to plans with higher Arpu. Meanwhile, Airtel has extended its support to over 30,000 employees of it retail distribution partners by supporting their basic salaries for April and May, the telco said in a note to its partners.