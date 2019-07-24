Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Tata Motors Limited (TML) to ‘BB-‘ from ‘BB’. The ratings agency removed the automaker’s previous Rating Watch Negative (RWN) status, given on 6 February, as the outlook has turned negative due to concern around TML’s profitability and free cash flow over the next 2-3 years.

Notably, TML’s downgrade follows a similar action taken on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on 16 July wherein the British carmaker too was given ‘BB-‘ rating with a negative outlook.

Though the ratings agency noted that Tata Motors was likely to invest to consolidate its long-term competitiveness, it said it has revised its estimates due to increased business risks for the automaker’s India operations as well as for its subsidiary JLR Automotive plc. “This will result in sustained deterioration in TML's financial profile, including its leverage," said the Fitch report, which has rated TML on a consolidated basis including 100% of JLR.

TML’s heavy reliance on JLR has been a long-standing concern for investors.

JLR accounted for about 75% of Tata Motors consolidated revenue in FY19, dragging the parent’s profitability and the free cash generation. JLR, which has been hit by the slowdown in demand for luxury passenger cars and SUVs in China, is already at the risk of stringent emission regulations in Europe and other global markets. Diesel variants contribute a sizable amount to JLR’s sales in Europe. On the electric vehicle front, JLR plans to offer EV variants of all of its existing models by 2020. However, the Fitch report pointed out that any unexpected delays in the introduction of EVs could dampen the company’s sales performance.

“In particular, JLR's large investments to keep up with trends in emission regulations, alternative drive trains, automation and shared mobility, have magnified the underlying risk to TML's cash flows and leverage," the Fitch report said.

Meanwhile, for TML the domestic market continues to be a key concern because of slowing sales of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. TML’s cumulative sales for the domestic market for Q1FY20 declined 20% year-on-year to 131,879 units.

TML’s group global wholesales, which includes JLR volumes as well, in June 2019 stood at 95,503 units, down 5% year-on-year. Last month indicated a bigger concern for its commercial vehicle business as it recorded a dip of 12% at 38,846 units, including Tata Daewoo range on the group wholesale level. The global wholesale of all passenger vehicles in June 2019 were at 56,657 units, up 1% YoY.

“We expect India's auto sales volumes to stabilise gradually with the re-election of the government in May 2019, but prolonged weakness in sales would exert further pressure on leverage," Fitch report said.

However, it is important note that TML’s standalone credit profile (SCP) rating is ‘B+’, which reflects its smaller scale and limited diversification when compared to its global peers. Fitch expects TML’s financial profile to remain weak on the back of expanding product range and production capabilities in a tough market scenario, incoming BS VI emission norms, price hikes and other factors.