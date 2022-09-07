Fitch Ratings affirms ‘BBB-’ rating to ONGC, outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirms ‘BBB-’ rating to ONGC, outlook stable1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
The agency has also affirmed ‘BBB-’ rating on ONGC’s US dollar senior unsecured notes, the foreign-currency guaranteed notes issued by its subsidiary OVL
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s long-term foreign currency Issuer default rating at ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook.
The agency has also affirmed ‘BBB-’ rating on ONGC’s US dollar senior unsecured notes, the foreign-currency guaranteed notes issued by ONGC’s subsidiary, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), and OVL’s subsidiary, ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, and the medium-term note programme co-issued by the three entities.
“ONGC’s ratings are constrained by the ratings of the state of India (BBB-/Stable), its majority owner, according to Fitch’s Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria, and the Outlook reflects that on the sovereign,"Fitch said in a statement.
Fitch had assessed ONGC’s standalone credit profile at ‘bbb+’, reflecting its scale as the largest oil and gas (O&G) producer in India, significant reserves and production, and a diversified business model comparable with that of peers rated in the ‘A’ category by Fitch, counterbalanced by a moderate financial profile.
“We expect large losses at its fuel retail marketing business to offset the improved profitability of its upstream business, causing leverage to increase to levels adequate for the SCP in the financial year ending March 2023," the ratings agency said.
It said that ONGC’s status, ownership and control by the sovereign is “strong" due to the state’s majority ownership and board appointments.
ONGC has not received any tangible financial support recently given its strong standalone credit profile, the ratings agency noted.
“However, we expect ONGC to generate neutral-to-negative free cash flow (FCF) over FY23-FY26, with leverage that is commensurate with the SCP at Fitch’s long-term oil and gas price assumptions in FY26, notwithstanding an improvement in metrics in the interim," it said.