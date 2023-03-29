Fitch Ratings raises concerns over governance weaknesses at Adani Group entities

Fitch Ratings raises concerns over governance weaknesses at Adani Group entities2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Fitch Ratings predicts that the liquidity position of all rated entities or restricted groups will benefit from cash flow generation from January 2023 to March 2024, adding to cash balances at the end of December 2022
Mumbai: Fitch Ratings has said that Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are vulnerable to “higher contagion risks" due to governance weakness at sponsor level and other Adani group entities.
