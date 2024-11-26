Fitch Ratings says it may cut some Adani Group bonds to junk status
SummaryThe U.S. rating company said it will monitor the U.S. investigations closely, the outcome of which could reflect significantly weaker corporate governance practices at the Indian conglomerate.
Fitch Ratings may cut some Adani Group bond ratings to speculative territory after billionaire founder Gautam Adani was charged by the U.S. Justice Department in a bribery scheme.
