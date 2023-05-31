Fitch revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to 'positive' from 'stable'4 min read 31 May 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on OYO's long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings to positive from stable, while affirming the ratings at ‘B-’
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Oravel Stays Limited's (OYO) long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to positive from stable, while affirming the ratings at 'B-'.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×