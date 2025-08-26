Fitch upgrades rating of port operator JSW Infrastructure to investment grade

Mumbai: JSW Infrastructure Ltd (JSWIL), India’s second-largest private port operator, has entered the investment grade category after Fitch Ratings upgraded its credit rating to ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, from BB+.

This comes after S&P Global Ratings assigned a similar ‘BBB-’ rating with stable outlook. Separately, Moody’s affirmed JSWIL’s Ba1 rating but raised the outlook to positive from stable, citing stronger operational resilience.

In its 25 August report, Fitch said it expects the company to maintain financial discipline in managing debt while undertaking investments, acquisitions and shareholder returns.

In a statement, JSW Infrastructure's finance head Lalit Singhvi said the recognition strengthens investor confidence, and supports its long-term expansion plans.