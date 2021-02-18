This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fitch upgrades Jubilant Pharma to BB with stable outlook
1 min read.04:42 PM ISTANI
The upgrade follows the completion of demerger of life science ingredient business of its parent Jubilant Pharmova (earlier known as Jubilant Life Sciences) into a separate entity, and transfer of debt and cash
SINGAPORE :
Fitch Ratings on Thursday upgraded Jubilant Pharma Ltd's (JPL's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to BB from BB-minus.
It affirmed its senior unsecured rating and rating on senior unsecured notes at BB. The outlook is stable. The IDR has been removed from rating watch positive, on which it was placed on November 12, 2019.
The upgrade follows the completion of demerger of life science ingredient business of its parent Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (earlier known as Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd) into a separate entity, and transfer of debt and cash.
Fitch said the upgrade reflects an improvement in business profile, which will outweigh a slight loss of diversification.
JPL's limited dependence on generic formulations and favourable market position in speciality pharmaceutical-focused segments along with a strong financial profile continue to underpin its credit profile.
Fitch said this is despite the company's small size and high degree of regulatory risk arising from limited production facility diversification.