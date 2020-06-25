Fitch Ratings has upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) long-term local-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook. It has also affirmed RIL's long-term foreign-currency IDR at BBB-. According to Fitch, RIL’s free cash flow should turn positive in FY21, the first time since FY13, driven by robust operating cash flows, especially from its consumer businesses, and lower capex.

“The upgrade of the local-currency IDR is driven by our expectations of an improvement in RIL's financial profile, with net debt reductions underpinned by proceeds from a stake sale in its subsidiary, Jio Platforms Limited, and a rights issue, and our forecast of positive free cash flow (FCF) during the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21)," Fitch said in a note on Thursday.

RIL has raised ₹1.15 trillion through a 24.71% stake sale in digital assets subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd to nearly a dozen investors, including Facebook Inc. Reliance also raised ₹53,124 crore through a sale of shares to existing investors. In addition, it sold a 49% stake in its fuel retail business to BP Plc for ₹7,000 crore.

According to Fitch’s estimates, RIL’s net debt/EBITDA will fall to 0.6 times in FY21 from 2.3 times in FY20 and added that local-currency IDR also reflects its strong business profile with a market leading position and diversified cash flows from a mix of oil to chemical and consumer businesses. RIL's current hard currency external debt-service ratio is less than 1 times but Fitch expects the ratio to rise above 1 times beyond FY21.

Fitch sees RIL's capex falling from FY21 following the completion of most of its planned capex in its various business segments. The company's expansion of its fibre business is likely to be the major capex driver over the medium term, along with its investment in the domestic upstream business in a joint venture with BP plc over the next two-to-three years, it said.

Fitch expects RIL to be less affected by the lockdown following covid-19 outbreak than other Indian refiners due to its integrated operations and ability to export part of its production though with somewhat lower margins.

“We expect RIL's oil-to-chemical segments to face volume and margin headwinds due to a weakening of demand for refined products and petrochemicals in 2020, with gradual recovery through 2021 to pre-covid-19 levels. We expect capacity utilisation for its refining and petrochemical businesses to decline by around 10% in FY21," it said.

Fitch said that RIL's telecom business, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) is likely to be less affected by the coronavirus lockdown and may contribute about 35% of consolidated EBITDA in FY21. Fitch expects Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) to rise to ₹147 in FY21 from ₹131 in 4QFY20. “We also expect Jio to add 30 million subscribers in FY21 after 80 million additions in FY20. We expect Jio's EBITDA margins to increase to 44% in FY21 from 39% in FY20 and FY19. The wider margin will be driven by a tariff hike along with Jio becoming a net receiver of interconnect usage charges," it said.

About RIL’s retail business, Fitch thinks its revenue, excluding the digital-service business is expected to rise by 10% in FY21.

