Fitch said that RIL's telecom business, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) is likely to be less affected by the coronavirus lockdown and may contribute about 35% of consolidated EBITDA in FY21. Fitch expects Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) to rise to ₹147 in FY21 from ₹131 in 4QFY20. “We also expect Jio to add 30 million subscribers in FY21 after 80 million additions in FY20. We expect Jio's EBITDA margins to increase to 44% in FY21 from 39% in FY20 and FY19. The wider margin will be driven by a tariff hike along with Jio becoming a net receiver of interconnect usage charges," it said.