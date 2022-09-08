Fitch Group's unit softens tone on Adani Group debt, corrects data2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 11:34 AM IST
- Adani Group says that the leverage ratios of its companies are healthy
Fitch Group's unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two power and transmission companies controlled by India's richest person, Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management. Its report last month called the conglomerate ‘deeply overleveraged’ and flagged other risks.