Five companies to end 2020 with 5-tn market cap

However, the rise in valuations has made analysts cautious. “Valuations are not cheap anymore. However, our view remains constructive on equities as an asset class. India is possibly on a cusp of a new business cycle, which would mean strong growth in corporate earnings and further upgrade in earnings estimates. Consequently, we remain constructive on equities as an asset class and look at every dip as an opportunity to buy," said Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.