Five facts about Oracles co-CEOs Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oracle named insiders Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs on Monday, replacing Safra Catz, who was at the helm of the cloud services provider for 11 years.

Catz will remain with the company as vice chair of the board.

Here are five things to know about Oracle's new chiefs Magouyrk and Sicilia:

Clay Magouyrk

* Magouyrk, 39, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Memphis. His early professional experience includes engineering roles at Hilton Hotels, followed by Amazon.

* He joined Oracle in 2014, after six years at Amazon and its cloud division, Amazon Web Services, where he held senior cloud leadership roles.

* Magouyrk is a founding member of Oracle's cloud engineering team and has been instrumental in designing and implementing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

* He is also credited with significantly expanding Oracle's global data-center operations.

* As part of the new role, Magouyrk will be granted stock options to purchase $250 million in shares.

Mike Sicilia

* Sicilia, 54, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Saint Joseph's University in Pennsylvania. He remains actively engaged with his alma mater, serving on the board of Friends of Father Judge High School and supporting fundraising initiatives.

* Sicilia joined Oracle through its 2008 acquisition of project management software provider Primavera Systems, where he last held the role of chief technology officer. He began his career as a software engineer in 1993.

* He was most recently the president of Oracle Industries, overseeing businesses, including retail, financial services, healthcare, communications, engineering and construction.

* Sicilia is also actively involved in philanthropic efforts, leading Oracle's partnerships with governments and organizations worldwide in areas such as COVID-19 response and healthcare innovation.