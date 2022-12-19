Five ‘growth gems’ may be listed in 4 years: Mahindra and Mahindra’s Anish Shah

All our businesses today are on a very strong foundation. If I go back over the last two-and-a-half years, we talked first about capital allocation. We’ve seen the results. We’ve set an 18% RoE (return on equity) target, and we achieved that well ahead of time. So that is not something that worries us. We may be at 17-18-19% RoE from year to year, based on the investments we make in various areas. But at least we have demonstrated that we can get there. Then we talked about growth in our core businesses. And we’ve taken fairly bold steps in auto across multiple products, and on the farm side, we’ve increased tractor capacity. If you look at Mahindra Finance, it is on a very strong turnaround path. Tech Mahindra has got a very strong tailwind. So core businesses have grown very well, and we talked about our ‘growth gems’, which are businesses that will reach a billion dollars of market cap. There again, we’ve seen good successes. We had outside investors come in as well. So on all those fronts, things are moving better and faster than we expected.