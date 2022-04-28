Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the company along with the whole industry have been facing raw material price challenges.

So, investors and analysts were eager to see what the FMCG giant has to show in its quarterly report.

Here are five key takeaways from HUL’s results.

HUL’s standalone net profit for the quarter under review came in at ₹23.3 bn, up 8.6% from ₹21.4 bn posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenues rose 10% and stood at ₹131.9 bn compared to ₹119.5 bn in the year-ago quarter.

HUL’s home care segment growth was at 24% with strong performance in fabric wash and household care. Beauty and personal care segment grew by 4%.

In the context of unprecedented inflation, HUL continues to manage business dynamically driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions.

This fiscal, HUL achieved a milestone of becoming a ₹500 bn turnover company.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹19 per share.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹15 paid in November last year. The total dividend for fiscal 2022 comes in at ₹34 per share.

Ahead of its results, shares of HUL ended on a flat note on Wednesday at ₹2,144, down 0.2%.

Today, shares of the company surged 5%.

In the past one month, shares of the company have gained around 14% while its one-year performance is dismal (down 10%).

View Full Image HUL shares

Speaking of HUL, here's an interesting data on the stock, between 2002 to 2010, HUL's stock price went nowhere. Look at the chart below.

View Full Image HUL

The stock was basically in an 8 year coma. The returns could barely even make up for theinflation.

However, over the 2010 to 2020 period, HUL delivered a whopping return of 30% CAGR!

About HUL

HUL is among India's largest FMCG companies with a diverse product portfolio including soaps and detergents, personal care products, and food and beverages.

For more details about the company, you can have a look at HUL’s latest quarterly results on our website.

You can also compare HUL with its peers.

HUL vs Dabur

HUL vs Godrej Consumer

Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)