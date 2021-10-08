BENGALURU : India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will be the first to announce its second quarter earnings on Friday. Analysts believe tier-I IT companies will report healthy growth momentum in the second quarter ended September. While TCS does not provide a formal revenue growth guidance, management commentary on business outlook will be closely monitored.

As per consensus Bloomberg estimates, TCS is expected to post revenues of ₹ 47,355.70 crore and net profit of ₹9,652.20 crore for the September quarter.

Mint highlights five things to watch out for in TCS’s Q2 results that will be declared on 8 October, after market hours.

Revenue growth

TCS is expected to register a 4.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue in constant currency in Q2 led by bounce back in the India business and ramp-up of deal wins in the first quarter, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “Expect reporting of robust total contract value (TCV) led by continued momentum in deal wins," it said.

EBIT margin

TCS is likely to report margin expansion of 70 basis points on a sequential basis on the back of normalization of wage hikes and revenue growth-led operating leverage, according to Emkay Research. Motilal Oswal concurs with the view that while a dip in margins is likely for most tier-1 companies on supply-side pressures and wage hike, TCS should be the exception. “Tier I IT companies are better placed to absorb the supply pressure, given their capabilities with regard to training employees in newer skills," it said.

Large deals momentum

Investors will monitor how quickly TCS is able to ramp up large deals in the coming quarters. During the second quarter, TCS announced several key deals with clients such as The Mosaic Company, Royal London, Neptune Energy, Wabtec Corporation, among others. “We expect deal win TCV numbers to be healthy in Q2 on the back of strong demand environment and steady deal closures. Deal intake remains healthy across companies. The deal pipeline is robust across the industry, driven by an uptick in deals related to digital transformation, cloud adoption and automation," Emkay Research said.

Growth in key verticals

Growth in banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail verticals in which TCS has a relatively higher dependence than peers, will be a key monitorable. BFSI is the largest vertical for TCS and contributes about 31% to the company’s total revenues. Retail is the second most important vertical contributing about 14% to the total revenues. TCS is eyeing strong growth in both these verticals which are undergoing digital transformation at different levels.

Management commentary on outlook

While TCS does not give a formal revenue growth guidance, management commentary on outlook will be keenly watched. According to Emkay Research, investors will watch out for demand trends in key verticals, deal intake in Q2 and commentary on deal pipeline and deal closure momentum, pricing environment, margin outlook, and supply-side challenges and attrition.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.