Five things to watch out for in TCS Q2 earnings today

TCS is likely to report margin expansion of 70 basis points on a sequential basis on the back of normalization of wage hikes and revenue growth-led operating leverage, according to Emkay Research. Motilal Oswal concurs with the view that while a dip in margins is likely for most tier-1 companies on supply-side pressures and wage hike, TCS should be the exception. “Tier I IT companies are better placed to absorb the supply pressure, given their capabilities with regard to training employees in newer skills," it said.