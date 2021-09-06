Five years of Jio: Google, Netflix, Zomato congratulate disruptor on anniversary

Five years of Jio: Google, Netflix, Zomato congratulate disruptor on anniversary2 min read . 08:34 PM IST
Tech companies grew leaps and bounds in India as Jio provided cheap high speed data to its customers since its launch in 2016
Reliance Jio completed five years of operation on Monday and wishes poured in from those who benefitted from the cheap data plans offered by the telecom disruptor - tech giants and unicorns.
Since Mukesh Ambani launched Jio in India back in September 2016, data usage in the country has zoomed 1,300 per cent and the number of broadband users quadrupled.
Among tech companies who wished the telecom company on its fifth anniversary were Google, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Xiaomi, Zomato PhonePe, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Tinder India, Voot, Zee5, Samsung India, Vivo, Oppo, Dominos India, and Sony Liv.
Google tweeted, “Ok Google, sing happy birthday", while Xiaomi said, “5 years of fueling the Internet revolution in India! @RelianceJio, we're glad to be friends on this mission together. May the fifth be with you!"
Samsung joined the festivities too, posting, “It’s five, it’s fast, it’s fantastic. It’s Jio’s Fifth Anniversary! Congratulations on completing this milestone."
Netflix wished with “*Pauses episode to wish you a happy 5th anniversary*". Meanwhile Zomato tweeted, “Birthday cake is on its way! Happy 5 years! Jug jug Jio."
OnePlus joined the list of companies wishing Jio well saying “Happy 5th birthday! We aren’t settling for just one cake this year." Nokia congratulated the telco for its “commitment on keeping India connected."
TRAI broadband subscriber's report shows that the number of data users has gone up 4 times in the last 5 years. The number of broadband users increased from 19.23 crore in September 2016 to 79.27 crore in June 2021.
This led to an exponential increase in data consumption with monthly data consumption per user witnessing over 1,303 per cent jump from 878.63 MB to a staggering 12.33 GB between December 2016 to March 2021, revealed the latest quarterly telecom performance indicator report published by TRAI.
Since the beginning of the commercial operation of Jio in September 2016, internet data cost has gone down by over 93 per cent from around ₹160 per GB to ₹10.77 a GB, as per performance indicators reports published by TRAI.
Experts say that Jio broke the digital divide and helped usher in an era of true democratisation of digital technology - empowering every Indian in the process.
Before Jio ushered in the digital revolution, India had 10 unicorns; this list has now burgeoned to at least 53.
