Fixderma’s low-key, high-growth strategy defies D2C playbook

No diversification for now

Unlike many other D2C players, such as Mamaearth, mCaffeine, Wow Skin Science and The Moms Co., Fixderma is not entering adjacent categories such as makeup, supplements or baby care. "There is still room to grow in our current portfolio. Our focus remains on skin concern-based products," she said.