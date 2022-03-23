Flex office provider IndiQube plans to enter 15 tier 2 cities in two years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bengaluru-based IndiQube, which is present in the top seven cities, has signed up close to 1,00,000 sq ft of office space on Avinashi Road, Coimbatore. The centre will offer around 2000 seats and plans to attract both enterprises and startups, where requirements ranging from a 10-seater to a 1000-seater office space can be met.
“We have been surprised by the large requirements for managed office space in Coimbatore, from software and healthcare firms, and even fintech companies. Most of them want a second delivery centre in Coimbatore. In south India, we believe Coimbatore will lead the pack for flexible office space, beyond Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. About 70% of the seats has already been signed up in the new centre," Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube said in an interview.
By June, IndiQube is looking to open centres in Lucknow and Jaipur, and subsequently in Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Indore. More cities will be added in the coming months.
“We have always believed that the next phase of our growth would emerge from Tier II cities. Over the next two years, we intend to have about 15 Tier II cities in our portfolio to cater to the emerging requirements from our clients. The advent of hybrid working creates an opportunity for employees to live, study and work in the same city," Das added.
While the metros remain the core hubs for startups, non-metros are seeing growth in startup leasing as well as flex space take up due to low cost of living, reduced capital expenditure and the ‘work from anywhere’ trend. Emerging hubs such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore are likely to witness rise in flex space and startup occupancy as entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging these locations to launch operations, said a recent report by property advisory Colliers and CRE Matrix.
Meghna Agarwal, co-founder, IndiQube said, “The pandemic has resulted in a redistribution of workforce into tier II cities and with the availability of talent, many companies have now been asking us, to help expand their office footprint into Tier II cities.
