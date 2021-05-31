Flexibility at core of expanding private credit market in India

Meanwhile, distressed debt investors said for the resolution of India’s bad debt problem the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) Code needs to work better. “The start of IBC is to protect the company. The longer you take, the worse it gets. The timing is critical and timing delays are due to infrastructure, process or other impediments. We have been on both sides. We have had difficulties in putting companies into IBC. We have also bought a firm under IBC as an investor, which in itself was a long process. It was a failed bid from the previous process. Bidders walked away without any repercussions. Automatically the asset becomes tainted and deteriorated. That creates a difficult environment for both the creditor and buyer on why he is changing the bid. This is an important point that people miss. When a bidder is bidding for a company, there has to be a finite time frame," said Shyam Maheshwari, partner, Ares SSG Group.