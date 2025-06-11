Flexiloans to expand lending offerings, enter insurance following ₹665 crore funding
Deepak Jain said that a significant majority of the entire investment is primary fundraising, while the rest makes up for the secondary funding, where all early investors have made partial exits. The company is also actively looking at acquisitions to support growth.
MSME lending player Flexiloans is planning to enter two new lending segments while also diversifying into insurance for its customers and is actively looking for acquisitions to support these multiple forays, a top executive of the firm told Mint.
