Flexiloans aims to raise $75 mn for SME loans

Last year, the Indian government’s chief economic advisor Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran said that the lending potential of Indian MSMEs can reach $3 trillion by FY23. According to the data shared by the MSME Ministry, the sector contributes about 30% to India’s GDP, 45% to India’s exports and is also the second largest employer of workforce after agriculture. According to Nageswaran, India is among the fastest growing fintech markets which was pegged at a market size of $31 billion in 2021, is slated to reach $1 trillion by 2030, offering huge growth opportunity for strategic as well as financial investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}