Flexiloans aims to raise $75 mn for SME loans

Flexiloans aims to raise $75 mn for SME loans2 min read . 12:33 AM IST
The company is looking at raising new funding and begun initial talks with investors
Mumbai: Sanjay Nayar-backed small business-focused fintech startup Flexiloans.com is set to raise $75 million to grow its books for micro, small and medium enterprises at a faster clip, according to two people.
“The company is looking at raising new funding and begun initial talks with investors," one of the two people said, seeking anonymity. The company has hired investment bank Unitus Capital to run the process.
According to the second person, initial talks have been held with both growth-stage venture capital and private equity funds such as Westbridge Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Steadview Capital. “It is looking at raising primary capital. Existing investors are also likely to participate."
In 2022, the firm raised $90 million in a Series B round from MAJ Invest, Fasanara Capital and the family offices of Yogesh Mahansaria and Harry Banga. It has so far raised around $100 million debt and equity. Sanjay and Falguni Nayar were the early backers of the business.
Founded in 2016 by Deepak Jain, Ritesh Jain, Manish Lunia and Abhishek Kothari, Flexiloans offers 100% digital loans and offers a buy-now-pay-later product for MSMEs. According to the company, it has access to over 10 million SMEs via 150-plus partners such as Flipkart, Amazon, Pine Labs and Paisabazaar. It has ₹1,050 crore in assets under management and disbursed over 70,000 loans worth over ₹3,400 crore. It is aiming to achieve an AUM of ₹10,000 crore by 2025.
The company primarily lends to businesses in the tier II and III towns (69% of the loans) in the country. Almost 53% of loans are to SMEs who are looking to raise debt for the first time.
In an emailed response to the queries from Mint, a spokesperson for Flexiloans said, “FlexiLoans.com is growing at a very steady pace, we are under levered at the moment and hence the current capital base can comfortably support our growth. Our debt-to-equity ratio is also at a comfortable 1:1. As a process, we continuously have conversations with our various stakeholders on growth plans."
Emailed queries to the spokespersons of Lightspeed, Steadview and Westbridge did not elicit any response.
Last year, the Indian government’s chief economic advisor Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran said that the lending potential of Indian MSMEs can reach $3 trillion by FY23. According to the data shared by the MSME Ministry, the sector contributes about 30% to India’s GDP, 45% to India’s exports and is also the second largest employer of workforce after agriculture. According to Nageswaran, India is among the fastest growing fintech markets which was pegged at a market size of $31 billion in 2021, is slated to reach $1 trillion by 2030, offering huge growth opportunity for strategic as well as financial investors.