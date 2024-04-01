Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Now passengers can exit through departure gate if flight gets delayed. Check new BCAS guidelines here
BackBack

Now passengers can exit through departure gate if flight gets delayed. Check new BCAS guidelines here

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Flight delays: Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines in case of long flight delays. The latest BCAS directive comes against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

Flight delays: In January 2024, BCAS slapped fines totalling ₹1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmacPremium
Flight delays: In January 2024, BCAS slapped fines totalling 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac

Flight delays: Aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has issued new guidelines in case of long flight delays. The latest BCAS directive—which came on March 30 and is now in force—comes against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said the guidelines will help in ensuring "less harassment" for passengers and they would not have to keep sitting inside an aircraft for long hours after boarding.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App