Now passengers can exit through departure gate if flight gets delayed. Check new BCAS guidelines here
Flight delays: Aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has issued new guidelines in case of long flight delays. The latest BCAS directive—which came on March 30 and is now in force—comes against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.