Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Now passengers can exit through departure gate if flight gets delayed. Check new BCAS guidelines here

Now passengers can exit through departure gate if flight gets delayed. Check new BCAS guidelines here

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Flight delays: Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines in case of long flight delays. The latest BCAS directive comes against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

Flight delays: In January 2024, BCAS slapped fines totalling 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac

Flight delays: Aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has issued new guidelines in case of long flight delays. The latest BCAS directive—which came on March 30 and is now in force—comes against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said the guidelines will help in ensuring "less harassment" for passengers and they would not have to keep sitting inside an aircraft for long hours after boarding.

