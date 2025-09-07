Flight incident rate entirely normal, Net Promoter Score hits record high: Air India CEO

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Sunday drew attention to the airline's operations in recent days, stressing that the rate of flight incidents remains in line with the carrier's scale, even as performance indicators such as on-time performance and customer satisfaction have reached record levels.

"Over the past few months, our operations have garnered significant attention, both internally and externally," Wilson said in a mail to its employees.

He noted that airlines routinely face a mix of controllable and uncontrollable operational scenarios but underlined the company's commitment to transparency.

"So over recent weeks we have been even more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small".

"With more than 1,200 departures every single day - nearly one every minute - across the Air India Group, it can seem like a lot. In context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate is entirely normal," Campbell Wilson added.

He also mentioned about airline's performance, Wilson said, "Our OTP in August also crossed 80%, nearly 10ppts above the Air India and Vistara 2024 average. Our NPS for August reached an historic high of 36, continuing the strong momentum from July. And other performance metrics have also hit new 'bests', including the incidence of mishandled baggage, and the speed with which such bags are reunited with passengers."

"We've empowered our front-line teams with the ability to offer e-vouchers to customers in cases where a service shortfall has occurred, such as for mishandled baggage, and are also working to extend this capability to our cabin crew, enabling them to provide on-the-spot resolution to customers during their journey," Wilson said in the mail to its employees.

"These measures, along with the improved metrics, reflect the organizational culture we are building and the brand values that matter most: staying grounded, staying focused, and acting with authenticity and integrity, whether or not someone is watching", Wilson added.

On the network front, he announced seasonal twice-daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer from October 2025 to March 2026.