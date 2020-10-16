Flights to nowhere to generate revenue

Large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 747 are being retired from commercial operations by airlines across the world, much ahead of their planned exit, as passenger numbers plummet, said a senior official with a private airline, requesting anonymity. “However, one can still use these aircraft to generate some money by deploying them for special flights or by opening a static restaurant inside them. These ideas probably would not have worked during normal times but could just work out during the pandemic," the official said.