Flipkart, Ace Turtle get licensing rights for Toys'R'Us in India

“We are excited by the tremendous potential of this new partnership, as India is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world with real spending power among a rapidly growing population. We look forward to working closely with Flipkart and the Ace Turtle team to build Toys“R"Us and Babies“R"Us into the leading destination for toy and baby products in India," said Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO, WHP Global and Toys“R"Us.