E-commerce giant, Flipkart on Tuesday announced the acquisition of ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler that helps brands sell online. With this acquisition, Flipkart continues its embarkment to strengthen the Indian e-commerce ecosystem by investing in the capabilities of technology enablers that will address the needs of the rapidly growing and evolving digital retail market in the country.
"Our efforts focus on ensuring that businesses, including MSMEs and smaller brands, can leverage the opportunities that e-commerce offers, to provide greater value and deeper experiences for Indian customers who are rapidly adopting digital commerce," said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President, and Head of Corporate Development at Flipkart.
Iyer added, "Our association with ANS Commerce started last year when they were part of Flipkart’s tech startup accelerator program, Flipkart Leap, and we are pleased to welcome the team to the Flipkart Group."
Vibhor, Amit, Nakul, and Sushant, Co-founders, of ANS Commerce in a joint statement said, " We are pleased to now be associated with the Flipkart Group, as we continue our efforts to help brands leverage the power of technology to reach customers and deliver further value."
"We're excited to bring new SaaS services via ANS Commerce, to help Indian brands on their D2C journey and look forward to launching new industry-leading SaaS services to businesses adopting digitization," said Anand Lakshminarayanan, Senior Vice President, Shopping Experiences and Commerce Cloud, Flipkart.
Incepted in 2017, ANS has built a full-stack offering for brands across the value chain, including brand store tech, performance marketing tech and services, marketplace integrations, and warehousing and facilities maintenance capabilities. It works with more than 100 clients across the enterprise, mid-market, and D2C brands in different categories, supporting their transition to digital commerce.
D2C is a key focus area for Flipkart as the segment is rapidly growing in the Indian market as brands aim to connect with their consumers who seek direct engagement with them.