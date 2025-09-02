Flipkart acquires majority stake in Pinkvilla to enhance engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences

E-commerce major Flipkart acquired a majority stake in the digital infotainment platform, Pinkvilla India, for an undisclosed amount, reported the news agency PTI on Monday, 1 September 2025.

Advertisement

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart's move to acquire a majority stake in Pinkvilla India is a strategy aimed towards expanding its content footprint and enhance engagement the company's engagement with the Gen Z and millennial audiences.

According to the agency report, which cites the official statement, the company's move is to leverage Pinkvilla's established brand, capabilities, and loyal audience base.

Flipkart Senior Vice President, Corporate, Ravi Iyer, said that the acquisition is a critical step in building a strong connection with its loyal audience to drive growth.

Also Read | Flipkart under preliminary tax probe over billing changes

“Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z. Pinkvilla's robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth,” said Ravi Iyer, according to the agency report.

Advertisement

Flipkart rival Amazon already has a deep presence in the content business through its business operations with the platform Amazon Prime.

Flipkart on trends Flipkart also highlighted that movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits, as reported by the news agency, citing the e-commerce company.

The company also highlighted that with a majority of Gen Z users in the market, people are consuming content on these themes, and the acquisition of a leading infotainment platform is a natural fit as Flipkart enhances its appeal to this audience.

Flipkart said that the company has a chance to gain trend insights and create content for commerce opportunities in the Indian market.

Advertisement