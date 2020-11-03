Flipkart acquires mobile gaming platform Mech Mocha

BENGALURU: E-commerce firm Flipkart has acquired the intellectual property from mobile gaming startup Mech Mocha for an undisclosed amount.

Mech Mocha’s gaming team will also join Flipkart, as the latter aims to focus on developing new and innovative formats to engage with users on its GameZone platform.

Mobile gaming is seen as an emerging medium to increase customer engagement on e-commerce platforms. Flipkart had also invested in Bengaluru-based Mech Mocha’s $1 million seed funding round in 2015.

Six-year old startup Mech Mocha runs a vernacular social gaming platform 'Hello Play', available in seven Indian languages, and has over ten games, including popular multi-player games such as ludo, carrom, snakes and Ladder and cricket.

Mech Mocha, co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, has been backed by Accel, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital. As the Mech Mocha team joins Flipkart, it will focus on scaling the latter’s gaming efforts under Prakash Sikaria, vice-president, Flipkart.

Sikaria said many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium.

“…Our observations of Flipkart GameZone reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey. Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha's IP, games and talented team that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space," Sikaria added.

“With ‘Vocal for Local’ being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward store and Flipkart Ads to strengthen the platform for our users," Arpita Kapoor, co-founder and CEO, Mech Mocha said.





