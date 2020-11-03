Flipkart acquires mobile gaming platform Mech Mocha

“With ‘Vocal for Local’ being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward store and Flipkart Ads to strengthen the platform for our users," Arpita Kapoor, co-founder and CEO, Mech Mocha said.