Flipkart adds grocery shops in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; creates over 1,000 jobs

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Friday announced that it would be expanding it grocery services to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Through a regional expansion-focused marketplace model, the new centre would serve more than 150 pincodes in the region, the company said

As per a statement, customers in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Erode in Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam in Kerala would get access to high-quality grocery essentials.

It also said, a grocery centre in Coimbatore has created over 1,100 jobs and assisted local sellers reach wider markets in addition to enhanced market links for local farmers.

Vice-president (grocery) of Flipkart Smrithi Ravichandran said, "Over the last one year, consumers across the country have warmed up to e-grocery, and Flipkart has sharpened its focus on scaling up this category with sellers, brands and farmers."

"Grocery is a regionally indexed category, and our focus has been to build local sourcing capabilities to serve local consumer needs with the finest regional selection in addition to bringing the best quality national brands to the consumers' doorstep".

N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Industries Department, said the government is committed to promote investments in logistics and warehousing. "The grocery fulfilment centre will enable local merchants use this infrastructure and widen their market access," he said.