NEW DELHI : Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart has committed to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 across its e-commerce value chain by partnering with Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative, EV100.

The initiative brings together environment-friendly companies working towards accelerating the transition to EVs and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.

“Our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart.

Flipkart said it will add electric vehicles into its entire fleet over a 10-year period. This will be done through placing requirements in service contracts signed with EV suppliers, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400-supply-chain premises, conducting awareness programmes and incentivizing delivery executives towards the use of EVs.

Flipkart will, thus, be spearheading the e-commerce sector’s sustainability transformation, and support India’s ambition of ensuring 30% electric mobility by 2030. “Sustainability is a key pillar for Flipkart... we have already deployed EVs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar. Pilots have been successfully conducted in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Lucknow and deployment will begin in September," said Mahesh Pratap Singh, head-sustainability and social responsibility, Flipkart.

