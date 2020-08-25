Flipkart aims 100% transition to electric vehicles in next 10 years

Flipkart will, thus, be spearheading the e-commerce sector’s sustainability transformation, and support India’s ambition of ensuring 30% electric mobility by 2030. “Sustainability is a key pillar for Flipkart... we have already deployed EVs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar. Pilots have been successfully conducted in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Lucknow and deployment will begin in September," said Mahesh Pratap Singh, head-sustainability and social responsibility, Flipkart.