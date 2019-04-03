New Delhi: Homegrown e-commerce company, Flipkart, has been ranked the number one company to work for in India, followed by rival Amazon and online hospitality company Oyo at number 2 and 3, respectively, according to LinkedIn’s fourth edition of the 2019 Top Companies list for India that was launched on Wednesday.

One97 Communications (Paytm) comes in at Number 4, followed by Uber.

With more millennials and Gen Z professionals entering the job market, the 2019 Top Companies have "actively deployed employee-first initiatives" such as informal work culture and fairness of working conditions and wages, the report said. For example, mobile Internet company, One97 Communications (Paytm) has done away with the concept of work appointments. Employees are free to have impromptu meetings and occupy available rooms without blocking calendars.

At the same time, companies are focusing on blazing business growth through smart acquisitions, and the expansion of employee strength with innovative hiring practices. These emerging trends have led to the debut of IT services providers like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and homegrown companies like Swiggy and Zomato on the list this year.

LinkedIn also found that most top companies are not shying away from spreading their wings. Of the top three, Amazon is foraying into the offline world by bagging retail chains and setting up kiosks in malls. Flush with money from its $1 billion fundraise, Oyo is venturing into food-tech, event management and co-working by acquiring startups. With 450,000 exclusive rooms globally, the online hospitality company aims to overtake Marriott as the world’s largest hotel chain by 2023.

LinkedIn ranks companies based on four pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.

Here are the 2019 Top 10 Companies in India:

· Flipkart (Walmart)

· Amazon

· OYO

· One97 Communications (Paytm)

· Uber

· Swiggy

· Tata Consultancy Service

· Zomato

· Alphabet (Google)

· Reliance Industries