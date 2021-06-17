E-commerce majors, Flipkart and Amazon India filed separate petitions to a division bench, challenging Karnataka High Court’s decision, last week to allow Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against these companies.

Both petitions are expected to be heard on Friday, in front of a two-judge division bench, an individual aware of the discussions told on condition of anonymity.

Mint had reported earlier that Amazon India and Flipkart were looking to challenge the Karnataka High Court’s (HC) decision to dismiss their plea.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court (HC) had quashed Amazon India and Flipkart’s plea to restrain CCI from restarting its investigation, relating to alleged abuse of market dominance and undertaking deep discounting practices on their platform.

“Amazon and Flipkart are expecting that the division bench will grant them a stay on the matter. Both companies are expected to highlight the gaps in the original claim by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM) and the subsequent investigation undertaken by CCI. Further, the companies believe that CCI has begun investigation on the matter before even reaching out to these platforms, which led them to file a writ petition with the Karnataka High court," said the person quoted above.

Earlier in 2019, the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group of owners of several micro, small and medium enterprises, submitted a plea with CCI against Flipkart and Amazon for abusing their market dominance and giving preferential listing and deep discounting on products sold by select vendors in which they control indirect stakes.

This body contended that the alleged practices by these e-commerce companies hurt small businesses in the country.

Based on the plea from DVM, CCI directed the director general of CCI to launch a probe in January 2020 for alleged violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act.

As a part of the recent hearings at the Karnataka HC, the Flipkart counsel argued that in case of preferential treatment, no (seller) agreement has been placed before the Commission, for it to start the investigation.

“The Commission must form a prima facie opinion before ordering investigation. No agreement is placed on record. Therefore, the Commission did not have ‘jurisdictional facts’ while considering the information. It has not recorded its prima facie opinion. Therefore, the impugned order is unsustainable in law," read the contention made by the Flipkart counsel before Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, who heard the arguments.

While Amazon’s counsel also argued that there needs to be agreements between enterprises for anti-competitive practices to erupt at e-commerce marketplaces.

To this, the CCI responded that an order made under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act is an ‘administrative order’ directing one of its wings to conduct departmental proceedings and does not call for any ‘civil consequence’.

“It does not determine any right or obligation of parties nor entail any civil consequences [...] The whole purpose of investigation by the Director General (of CCI) is to test the veracity of allegations made in the information," read the contention made by CCI, as per the court order dated June 11.

