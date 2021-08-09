India's apex court on Monday declined to tweak the Karnataka High Court’s order which refused to interfere with preliminary enquiry ordered by the Competition Commission of India(CCI) into Amazon and Flipkart’s alleged anti-competitive practices. Supreme Court asked Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon Inc to volunteer for the antitrust investigation.

The CCI ordered the investigation in 2020 against the companies for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.

The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

More details awaited

