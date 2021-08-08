Flipkart and IIM Sambalpur partner to support small businesses and artisans

E-commerce major, Flipkart and Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur have partnered to support small businesses, artisans and weavers by leveraging technology, e-commerce platform and market insights, the company said.

A memorandum of association (MoU) to cement this partnership will be signed in the next few weeks.

Through this partnership, IIM Sambalpur and Flipkart will leverage their deep expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach.

“Our partnership with Flipkart and the e-commerce industry will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans. By combining institutional learning and practical industry experience, we aim to provide entrepreneurs best practices and deeper insight on how to leverage e-commerce for their growth," said Professor Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

“We are hopeful that weavers, artisans and farmers will leverage this opportunity to showcase their skills and high-quality traditional heritage products to a national consumer base and reach new heights and recognition," added Jaiswal.

Flipkart executives will actively participate in this programme by sharing operational know-how and consumer insights. The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by these entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium (MSME) enterprises and artisans through its marketplace.

“As a homegrown company, we aspire to leverage locally developed world-class technology to create a positive impact in the lives of countless entrepreneurs and underserved communities from across India leading to inclusive economic growth. Our team’s expertise, technology, learnings and insights serving a pan-India market will come very handy for MSMEs, artisans and the Indian handicraft industry through this partnership with IIM Sambalpur," said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.

Under the Flipkart Samarth initiative, the company has partnered with several states across the country, including Odisha.

Flipkart’s partnership with Odisha state government’s State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC) is helping onboard renowned Odia brands such as Boyanika, Utkalika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya, among others, on its e-commerce marketplace, the company said.

With the help of Flipkart, handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote Odisha are now able to market their products to consumers across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.