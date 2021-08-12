Flipkart and Myntra partner Marie Claire for cosmetics, hair appliances launch

NEW DELHI: Flipkart and Myntra, the former’s fashion marketplace, have announced a partnership with fashion and lifestyle brand Marie Claire, to bring its range of cosmetics and hairstyling appliances to India.

With this launch, Marie Claire, known for its salons, magazines, ready-to-wear and accessories segment running successfully in India, marks its entry into the beauty and hair care appliances category, the companies said ina. statement.

Flipkart and Myntra, in partnership with Marie Claire have come up with a new range of products—lipsticks, eyeliners, nail paints, kajal, mascara, and compacts—after studying makeup trends in India.

“Eye makeup has seen increased interest, especially eyeliners and mascaras, from consumers across the country. Further, products with a matte finish, such as matte lipsticks or compacts continue to trend in India, as consumers seek to keep up with their beauty standards, even while wearing masks," Flipkart said in a statement.

The move comes as both the marketplaces expand their range beyond apparel and accessories to more lifestyle products. It also helps that sale of beauty products are increasingly shifting online as offline sales channels remain fragmented.

“We continue to explore partnerships that allow us to bring new brands and products to the Indian market in line with the needs and expectations of our consumers. Despite significant changes in our lifestyles over the past year, beauty and hairstyling continue to remain important as ever in the daily lives of consumers. Our partnership with Marie Claire enables us to provide consumers with products that are affordable yet premium," said Priya Fotedar, Senior Director, Private Label, Flipkart.

India is an attractive opportunity for Marie Claire in the beauty sector, said Roberto Bre, Brand Architecture Partner, Marie Claire.

Myntra has been partnering with cosmetic and personal care brands to expand offerings beyond apparel and footwear. “Beauty and personal care category is a strong focus area for Myntra, Nishant Prasad, Senior Director, Myntra Fashion Brands said.

