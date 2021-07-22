Flipkart group, which includes online marketplace Flipkart and Myntra, on Thursday partnered with not-for-profit Canopy to source sustainable packaging, in a bid to extend their commitment towards sustainability.

The Flipkart group has joined Canopy’s Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives to extend their sustainability commitment to move towards sustainable packaging and material sourcing.

“Flipkart is committed to creating a sustainable environment by sourcing responsibly while creating sustainable alternatives for business needs. In this endeavour, we are so pleased to be joining both CanopyStyle and the Pack4Good initiatives, to save the world’s ancient and endangered forests. We look forward to a close collaboration that will allow us to open up a new sourcing stream for packaging," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of supply chain at Flipkart.

Recently, the e-commerce major also announced a shift away from single-use plastics in their packaging with the introduction of ecofriendly paper shreds; replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material.

“India has incredible potential to be a global leader in the production of next gen packaging and clothing and this partnership with Flipkart and Myntra turbo charges efforts to scale these climate-saving solutions on a meaningful timeline," said Nicole Rycroft, executive director at Canopy.

As signatories of Canopy’s Pack4Good (packaging) and CanopyStyle (fashion) initiatives, the two Flipkart group companies will shift towards sustainable sourcing of forest-derived products and pilot alternative, next-generation solutions to transition away from forests for raw materials.

For this commitment, Flipkart and Myntra will focus on increasing utilization of recycled materials in packaging; designing of reusable/refillable shipping boxes; utilizing reusable packaging systems for intra business applications, over the course of the next three years.

“Myntra is committed to sustainability and has always been at the forefront of industry-first initiatives that reduce carbon footprint while encouraging recycling across the entire supply chain and manufacturing processes to make them more ecofriendly," said Neetu Jotwani, vice-president and head of sourcing, Myntra.

