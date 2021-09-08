NEW DELHI : The Flipkart Group has partnered British sportswear and sports equipment brand Slazenger that will now be available on both Myntra and Flipkart.

The association with Slazenger is a sub-license agreement with Inspire Sports—the licensee of Slazenger IP in India—that has launched the brand here in partnership with the online retailer.

Slazenger is a manufacturer and retailer of athleisure, apparel, footwear, sports equipment and other similar categories. The brand is also the official supplier of tennis balls to Wimbledon since 1902.

The association with Slazenger is under Flipkart’s House of Brands, which comprises Myntra Fashion Brands and Flipkart Fashion Originals (private labels). Under House of Brands, Flipkart’s fashion platforms collaborate with renowned international brands and help scale their presence in India.

Slazenger will retail in the mass and mass premium price segments, catering to shoppers in the active-lifestyle space.

“The specialty teams at Flipkart group bring together expertise in design, sourcing capabilities, and ample industry experience that will help Slazenger build its brand salience in a growing market such as India. The combined strength and wide delivery network of Flipkart and Myntra will give Slazenger access to millions of shoppers across metros, tier-I, -II and -III cities, enabling it to establish itself in one of the biggest markets in the world," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart and Myntra will focus on retailing the athleisure, running, golf, swimming, tennis, and cricket range of apparel and footwear from Slazenger.

“Products in the apparel segment are the first to go live on the two platforms and will be followed by footwear and the other categories," the company said.

For Flipkart, the launch will strengthen the online retailer’s mass premium offerings in the sportswear category which is one of the largest and most popular segments, especially on the Myntra platform.

Demand for fitness products has risen in the post-pandemic world as consumers pay more attention to their health.

“The arrival of Slazenger in India is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of international brands for millions of customers and offer them a wider choice in the athleisure and sports segment," said Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief, House of Brands, Flipkart Group.

Slazenger will invest in sports marketing partnerships and communications in India.

“We at Slazenger are absolutely thrilled for the brand launch in India...With the ever-growing importance of sports and fitness in the country, we believe the Indian consumer today deserves access and choice in a variety of high-quality, stylish sports apparel," Adrian Davie, Asia Pacific Licensing Manager at IBML, the global licensor for Slazenger, said.

