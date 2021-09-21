BENGALURU: Flipkart on Tuesday announced that it will kick off its annual festive season sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, during 7-12 October this year.

In preparation for the six-day sale event, the e-commerce major is expected to focus on adding new sellers, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities to increase its geographical footprint.

Flipkart is expected to have 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021, the company said.

Currently, the Flipkart Marketplace supports digital commerce for 3.75 lakh sellers. Flipkart has already onboarded 75,000 new sellers on its platform over the last few months, to boost its product catalogue before the annual festive sale event.

The new sellers and micro,small and medium enterprises (MSME) base are predominantly focused from Tier 2 and 3 markets including Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, and many others.

Mint had reported earlier that Flipkart has almost doubled its storage, fulfilment and supply chain capacities ahead of the festive season and its flagship Big Billion Days sale

The company is also expected to have almost 1,00,000 kirana partners live on its platform as it looks to boost its hyperlocal delivery force, during the sale event.

“Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and each time we set out to deliver the best possible experience for all our consumers, sellers and brand partners. Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalize consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India's economic growth," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart group.

As part of the ‘Big Billion Days Specials’, exciting offers are slated on limited edition products across categories including mobile, televisions and appliances, electronics and accessories, fashion, beauty, food, toys, and baby care, among other categories.

Flipkart has built over 100 new partnerships with brands across categories to bring forth a wide assortment of 10,000 new products, this TBBD sale.

This year, on its video platform, Flipkart will also enhance consumers' entertainment experiences through interactive shows that come with commerce-linked rewards, the ecommerce major said.

