E-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday apologised on social media for a marketing misfire promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day. Yesterday, Flipkart shared an idea to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message read, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299".

Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7 — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

The right place of a Woman is in her kitchen ..

Now celebrate the Women's day 💃 — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) March 8, 2022

Nope.



We never get such offer on men's day for even a razor?!!!



😐😁🙄 — Spoofy.M (@PVM_09) March 9, 2022

It reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. Therefore, the message received a barrage of criticism on social media as many netizens pointed out that Flipkart's marketing strategy was offensive in equating women with kitchen and cooking.

As backlash around the Women's Day message grew, Flipkart tweeted an apology today saying that "We messed up and we are sorry," the e-commerce company wrote on Twitter. "We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," it added.

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

