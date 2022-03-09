Flipkart apologises for women's day message promoting kitchens appliances offers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Flipkart shared an idea to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message read, 'Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299'
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday apologised on social media for a marketing misfire promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day. Yesterday, Flipkart shared an idea to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message read, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299".
It reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. Therefore, the message received a barrage of criticism on social media as many netizens pointed out that Flipkart's marketing strategy was offensive in equating women with kitchen and cooking.
As backlash around the Women's Day message grew, Flipkart tweeted an apology today saying that "We messed up and we are sorry," the e-commerce company wrote on Twitter. "We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," it added.
