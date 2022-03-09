Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart apologises for women's day message promoting kitchens appliances offers

Flipkart apologised on social media for a marketing misfire promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day
1 min read . 11:50 AM IST Livemint

Flipkart shared an idea to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message read, 'Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from 299'

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday apologised on social media for a marketing misfire promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day. Yesterday, Flipkart shared an idea to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message read, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from 299".

It reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. Therefore, the message received a barrage of criticism on social media as many netizens pointed out that Flipkart's marketing strategy was offensive in equating women with kitchen and cooking.

As backlash around the Women's Day message grew, Flipkart tweeted an apology today saying that "We messed up and we are sorry," the e-commerce company wrote on Twitter. "We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," it added.

