Flipkart, Axis Bank co-branded credit card clocks 2 million users

This co-branded credit card's features include unlimited cashback on all purchases, along with 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made on Flipkart and Myntra, and 4% cashback with brands like Cleartrip, Curefit, PVR, Tata 1Mg, Uber, etc and 1.5% cashback on all other spends
NEW DELHI: Flipkart and Axis Bank on Wednesday said their co-branded credit card ‘Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card’ has crossed 2 million cards in force (CIF) milestone. Launched in 2019, the card claims to have one of the largest distribution coverage with over 18,000 pin codes across India, with nearly one million cards issued in under one year.
This co-branded credit card’s features include unlimited cashback on all purchases, along with 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made on Flipkart and Myntra, and 4% cashback with brands like Cleartrip, Curefit, PVR, Tata 1Mg, Uber, etc and 1.5% cashback on all other spends. “The card also offers a superior reward experience with a hassle-free direct cashback, which gets reflected on the customer’s credit card statement," Axis Bank said in its statement.
"Axis has adopted an OPEN ethos across all its businesses, focusing on customer obsession. This co-branded card is a shining example of this philosophy. It’s one of the leading co-brands in the industry and the increasing scale and adoption is a testament to its popularity. While a strong proposition is what started our journey, what has kept the customers engaged is the accessibility of all the features and controls in a single easy to use console which is evident from the issuance and usage metrics. We are dedicated towards a digital-first approach with future-ready products for all customers across the country," said Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head – Cards and Payments, Axis Bank.
The ‘Card Console’ feature enables users to access monthly statements, view transactions, choose from bill payment options, increase credit limit, and set a limit on contactless payments and other monthly transactions on the Flipkart app. “These conveniences have led to higher customer engagement and increased usage with 85%+ card activation within the first three months of card issuance," the bank said in its statement.
