After the 'Big Billion Days 2019' sale, e-commerce major Flipkart has announced its 'Big Diwali Sale'. Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' will kick off on 12th October. The 5-day will sale will offer discounts and offers on mobile phones, TV and appliances, electronics, accessories, fashion, furniture and a lot more. Amazon has already confirmed that the Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale starts on October 12 for Prime subscribers and on October 13 for everyone else.

Here is all you need to know about Flipkart's ' Big Diwali Sale' offer:

1) For Flipkart 'Big Diwali Sale', State Bank of India (SBI) will offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users.

2) Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' will offer early access to its Plus members. All Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the deals from 8pm on October 11.

3) Others will be able to get their hands on the discounts from midnight of October 12.

4) Flipkart is yet to reveal exact details about smartphones on discount. Its site only mentions that 'you can expect big discounts, buyback guarantee and complete mobile protection on smartphones from top brands.'

5) Flipkart's upcoming 'Big Diwali Sale' offer will also include no-cost EMI options and bundled exchange offers.

6) For TV and appliances, Flipkart will offer up to 75% off on 50,000 plus products.

7) On electronics like smartwatch, laptops, headphones and DSLRs, the Flipkart 'Big Diwali Sale' will see up to 90% off on top sellers.

8) Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 will give upto 90% off on Flipkart brands.

9) Under the 'Dhamaka deals', Flipkart will offer extra discounts on mobiles, TVs and electronics at a specific timing during the sale like 12am, 8am and 4pm.

10) Flipkart will also offer discounts during rush hour period between 12am-2am.

Seeing a good response during the 'The Big Billion Days' sale, Flipkart said it was an “extraordinary" sales period for the company. “We have more than doubled our transaction units, customers from tier II, III cities, which was the biggest focus for us. We believe we are closing the six days (of sales) with 70-75% of the festive market share. New customer growth is 50-60%," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said over a phone call, according to a report in Mint.